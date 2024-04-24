El Niño Causes P5 Million in Agricultural Damage in Davao City

DAVAO CITY – The ongoing El Niño phenomenon has inflicted PHP5 million worth of damage on agricultural crops across Davao City, impacting the livelihoods of local farmers.

According to Philippines News Agency, head of the City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO), the adverse weather has particularly affected the districts of Tugbok, Marilog, Calinan, and Paquibato, where approximately 93.3 hectares of crops have been damaged, impacting 108 farmers. "The extreme heat has caused rapid drying of soil and plants, leading to defoliation of fruit trees. We anticipate that the number of affected farmers may continue to rise," Haspe stated. The period from March to May, which is crucial for planting high-value crops, has seen significant disruption due to the dry conditions.

The CAgrO has initiated an El Niño action plan to address the immediate needs arising from the dry spell. Haspe emphasized that the city government had started preparing for El Niño as early as January, with plans to expand irrigation infrastructure significantly. "We have projects set to roll out this year aimed at enhancing irrigation in the Paquibato and Marilog districts, which will benefit over a hundred farmers," he explained.

Moreover, the city has constructed several rainwater catchment systems, with 466 in Marilog, 80 in Paquibato, and 42 in Calinan, some of which are being utilized as fishponds in highland areas. "We've also bolstered our resources with the procurement of 60 new sprayers and 60 units of water pumps in preparation for continuing dry conditions," Haspe added.

Haspe urged farmers experiencing hardships due to the drought to seek assistance from the local government through the CAgrO.