The ASEAN-UN Regional Youth Forum on Preventing Violent Extremism through Sport was held recently in Bangkok, Thailand. The forum was organised by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations with the Education Youth and Sports Division of the ASEAN Secretariat.

Among its objectives were to raise awareness by uniting youth and to give suggestions on policies to prevent violent extremism through sports into the National Action Plan from ASEAN Youth perspective. Representing Brunei Darussalam at the forum was Dayang Nur Hafizah binti Haji Abdul Sidek, a Netball Development Coach, and Dayang Farhah Syahirah binti Mohamad Shamrin, National Karate Athlete. The forum is hoped to act as a platform for the younger generation to use social media wisely.

Source: Radio Television Brunei