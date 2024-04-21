Massive Seizure of Unlicensed Firearms and Drugs in Central Luzon

CENTRAL LUZON — Police operations across Central Luzon this past month resulted in the confiscation of over 200 unlicensed firearms and the seizure of PHP2 million worth of illegal drugs. The operations were part of a targeted crackdown on violations of firearm and drug laws in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the "Oplan Katok" initiative, which ran from March 19 to April 19, 2024, involved police officers visiting the residences of individuals who had failed to renew their firearm licenses. PRO 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr. emphasized the operation's success, noting the variety of firearms of different calibers recovered. Hidalgo remarked on the responsibility that comes with firearm ownership and the necessity of adhering to legal provisions.

Concurrently, authorities in Pampanga province intensified their efforts against drug trafficking, leading to significant drug seizures and arrests. In Angeles City, the local Drug Enforcement Unit apprehended two suspects during a buy-bust operation along Kalayaan Road in Barangay Cutcut on Friday. The suspects were found with 55 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP374,000.

Further operations in the City of San Fernando resulted in additional arrests. On Saturday, police arrested two suspects in Barangay Del Pilar and seized 215 grams of suspected shabu worth approximately PHP1,462,000. Another operation in Barangay San Isidro led to the capture of a suspect and the confiscation of PHP612,000 worth of suspected shabu.

In a related but separate incident in Bulacan, a Philippine Army soldier was fatally shot inside his office. Bulacan Provincial Police Office’s Col. Relly Arnedo identified the victim as Maj. Dennis Moreno, who was attacked by an unidentified assailant wielding a short firearm. The incident occurred in Moreno's office in Barangay San Roque, Angat. Following the shooting, the suspects reportedly escaped on a black motorcycle. A special investigation task group has been activated to resolve the case.