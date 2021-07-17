The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications in its press release stated that His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to the establishment of the Council for Research and the Advancement of Technology and Science, Creates, on the 10th of April 2021. The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam continues to emphasise and give priority to the importance of technology usage and development as a key building block in realising the vision of Wawasan 2035.

In line with this, the government is focused on aligning and streamlining efforts to towards the development and diffusion of knowledge and technologies so that it may benefit key stakeholders, especially those focused on economic development. Creates is a new platform to promote activities related with science, technology, and innovation is focused on developing a National Science, Technology and Innovation, STI, Framework and relevant action plans. The establishment will drive the economic and social development towards realising the vision of Wawasan 2035 to have educated and highly skilled people, a high quality of life, and a dynamic and sustainable economy.

Currently, the council is focused on developing the STI Framework and relevant action plans. Additionally, the council will also be working to revising the various funding schemes and mechanism to support overall research and development activities in the country. Creates is chaired by the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications, and membership includes Permanent Secretaries from various Ministries, as well as key stakeholders from Institutes of Higher Learning and the private sector. The Council is also supported by two working committees namely Evaluation and Approval Working Committee and Implementation Monitoring Working Committee. Further information, visit www.mtic.gov.bn/creates.

Source: Radio Television Brunei