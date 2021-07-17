In giving the opportunity to bilals and their successors to improve the quality of well and perfect Tarhim Subuh recitation, a competition was held to recite Tarhim Subuh for Bilal and their successors for Tutong District’s Mosques in conjunction with 75th Birthday Celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday morning.

Awang Muhammad Nur Asmawi bin Asli represented the Kampung Keriam Mosque, Tutong won the competition. A total of 13 participants attended the competition. The recitation of “Tarhim” is a prayer of praise for the recitation of selawat which is usually recited in all mosques, suraus and religious halls in the country before the Azan or Call of Subuh prayers. The prizes were presented by Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei