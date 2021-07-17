A Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony in conjunction with the 75th Birthday of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam was also held yesterday afternoon by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and its Departments. The ceremony which included the Recitation of Surah Yaasin and Mass Fardhu Asar Prayer took place at the Surau of the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Fiscal and Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy. The event was organised by the Human Resource Development and Corporate Affairs Division and the Investment Division, Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei