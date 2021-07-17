The Prime Minister’s Office and its department’s yesterday afternoon held a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony in conjunction with the 75th Birthday Celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The ceremony took place at the Ash-Shaliheen Mosque, Prime Minister’s Office Building Complex.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. The programme included the mass reading of Surah Yaasin, recitation of Doa Kesyukuran and mass Fardhu Asar Prayer. The Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony was held to express gratitude for His Majesty’s wise leadership as well as make supplications to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala for His Majesty’s long life, health and continuous reign.

Source: Radio Television Brunei