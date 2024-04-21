Carlos Yulo Wins Gold at Doha World Cup, Levi Jung-Ruivivar Qualifies for Paris Olympics

DOHA - Philippine gymnast Carlos Yulo triumphed in the men's parallel bars at the International Gymnastics Federation's World Cup held in Doha, Qatar, taking home a gold medal with a top score of 15.200. This victory adds to his impressive performance at the event where he also claimed a silver in the vault competition.

According to Philippines News Agency, Yulo's winning score in the parallel bars outpaced competitors from Chinese Taipei and Brazil, firmly establishing his prowess in the discipline. Additionally, his compatriot, 17-year-old Levi Jung-Ruivivar secured her participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the uneven bars, marking a significant milestone as she will join Yulo and another teammate in the global games set for July 26 to August 11.

The World Cup in Doha not only highlighted individual talents but also added to the Philippines' growing list of athletes qualified for the Paris Olympics, now totaling ten across various disciplines. The country's representatives include figures from gymnastics, athletics, boxing, and weightlifting, illustrating a diverse and talented team poised for the next summer games.