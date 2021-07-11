The Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam organized a one-day programme to celebrate the ‘Bangladesh New Year’ In Kampung Sungai Akar, yesterday morning.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present were Her Excellency Nahida Rahman Shumona, Bangladesh High Commissioner; Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council and Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. During the event, local Bruneian and Bangladeshi displayed their products as well as Bangladesh Traditional cuisines.

Source: Radio Television Brunei