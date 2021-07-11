The Election and Voting of a village head can train the community and village residents to be attentive to their village head. Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis, Member of the Legislative Council expressed the hope during the Election and Voting ceremony for Village Head of Kampung Subok, yesterday morning.

The sole candidate, Awang Lawi bin Haji Lamat, aged 43, is an Entomology Technician at the Health Services Department, Ministry of Health. Also present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. The ceremony was held at the Orang Kaya Besar Imas Primary School in Kampung Subok.

Source: Radio Television Brunei