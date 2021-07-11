Various issues were discussed during the Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. Representing Brunei Darussalam to the meeting was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as the Chairman of ASEAN, Finance Track this year. The virtual meeting was co-chaired by His Excellency Daniele Franco, Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy and Governor of the Bank of Italy; His Excellency Ignazio Visco and was attended by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from G20 members, Head of International Financial Institutions and guest countries.

Discussions includes the global macroeconomic situation, policy response to the global health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, international taxation, sustainable finance and financial sector issues. Yang Berhormat also shared his views on the global economy and health as well as policies for recovery. As vaccination is key to accelerate recovery, production of the COVID-19 vaccines needs to be ramped up so that vaccination programmes globally can be accelerated.

Appreciating the recommendations contained in the report submitted by the G20 High-Level Independent Panel, Yang Berhormat also shared several initiatives to strengthen the regions resilience against future health crisis which includes the Establishment of the COVID-19 Response Fund and the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies for Public Health Emergencies. Yang Berhormat also conveyed the recognition on the enabling role of infrastructure for regional economic integration, connectivity and growth. Also present was Dayang Hajah Rokiah binti Haji Badar, Managing Director of Brunei Darussalam Central Bank, in her capacity as ASEAN chair for Central Bank Track for 2021.

