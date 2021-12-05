22 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 15,164. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al’Afiah, Ministry of Health.

There are 13 additional new cases to 4 of the existing active clusters who are previously close contacts with several positive cases. Meanwhile, 1 new cluster was detected involving 2 cases. The new cluster is Nur Jamila construction staff house, which is a housing cluster that accommodates the company’s employees. Five clusters were closed following no new detected cases for 28 days, namely 13387, 13461, Pakiza staff house, 13379 and 13392. Therefore, current total active clusters stand at 118. 7 new cases are still being investigated to determine the source of infection.

71 cases have recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 14,718, with 346 cases remaining active. Among the cases, one is in Category 5 and is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, requiring assistance of artificial ventilation, as well as an additional heart/lung machine, ECMO. Meanwhile, there is one case in Category 4, requiring oxygen assistance and is under close monitoring. 2,239 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which brings the total number of lab tests carried out since January 2020 to 633,714.

Source: Radio Television Brunei