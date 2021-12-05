Her Royal Highness Princess ‘Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah binti His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah in a sabda highlighted the importance of having strong support systems in every aspect. At the same time, Her Royal Highness touched on being passionate and to persevere and be consistent to become a successful athlete. In the sabda during the ‘ASEAN We Score Campaign: Break Records, Make History’ hybrid talk show in conjunction with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which was broadcast from Jakarta and Japan on YouTube Live, Her Royal Highness emphasised the significant role of high-profile athletes in calling attention to appropriate social behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their inspiring roles have advocated to empower, educate and motivate not only to the athletes but also to every young people through the social media platforms have given the much-needed impetus despite the restrictions and challenges currently faced. In the sabda, Her Royal Highness sees her father, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah as a source of inspiration to be active in sports. Her Royal Highness as Brunei Darussalam’s Female Sports Ambassador was one of the panellists taking part in the programme which was also joined by other Female Sports Ambassadors from the ASEAN Member States.

Among the main topics discussed during the Talk Show included personal experiences of respective Female Sports Ambassador in building up their careers as athletes or sports professionals; sharing personal views on the state of women’s and girls’ participation in sports in regional and global sports arena; personal aspirations on the participation of women and girls in sports in ASEAN; as well as their perspective on how sports could be utilized as a means to promote gender equality through women empowerment and healthy lifestyle. The programme also coincided with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The talk show also touched on issues such as gender equality and women’s leadership. The programme was part of the ASEAN-Japan Actions on Sports project funded by the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund, JAIF. The “ASEAN We Score Campaign: Break Records, Make History!” is being held throughout November and December, with a talk show held back-to-back with the Tribute to Tokyo 2020 ASEAN Olympic and Paralympic Medallists at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia, and held virtually in the ASEAN member states.

Source: Radio Television Brunei