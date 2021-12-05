1.255 kilogrammes of Japanese Wagyu Meat believed to have been brought into the Country without a Halal Import Permit were seized in an operation on a house in Kampung Beribi, Gadong.

The operation was carried out by the Halal Food Control Division Enforcement officers from the Syariah Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Royal Brunei Police Force as well as the Brunei Darussalam Food Authority, following complaints received from the public about cases of meat of which the halal status is in doubt being sold through social media. The case will be investigated under Section 8 and 9, Halal Meat Act, Chapter 183. If found guilty, can be sentenced up to 2 years imprisonment or fined up to $8,000 or both.

Source: Radio Television Brunei