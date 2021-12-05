The COVID-19 pandemic has become a catalyst for educational systems worldwide to ensure that the integration of emerging technologies is further accelerated and that online delivery becomes an integral component of education. In Brunei Darussalam, apart from ensuring schools are equipped to adopt the blended learning environment, the Ministry of Education is also actively preparing educators to be trained with the right digital and 21st century pedagogical competencies for them to be able to deliver these skills and knowledge post-COVID-19. The Minister of Education emphasized the matter during official opening ceremony of the Huawei Seeds For The Future Programme, Brunei 2021 via online yesterday morning.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman said the programme is Huawei’s flagship global corporate social responsibility programme which was first launched in 2008. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has shifted the mode of deliveries to online with the number of participants tripled. The minister added, in order to support this adoption, large-scale, cross-industry partnership and collaboration between diverse stakeholders around a common goal to provide cross cutting solutions for the future of digital education is vital. He added, the pandemic has taught that online learning, internet access and connectivity have now become a necessity.

Her Excellency Yu Hong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam among others stated that during the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation in education between the two countries has developed consistently. The Chinese government has provided scholarships and training programs to Bruneian students and incumbents through various channels, and Chinese enterprises in Brunei have taken the initiative to cooperate with relevant universities in both countries to cultivate talents needed for Brunei’s industrial development through multiple channels.

42 students from different Higher Education Institutions including Universiti Teknologi Brunei; Universiti Brunei Darussalam; Politeknik Brunei; Institute of Brunei Technical Education and Micronet International College were selected to participate in the programme. Also participating was Datin Seri Paduka Dr. Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohammad Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei