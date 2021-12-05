More than 150 people comprising school students, teachers, parents, guardians and the public, yesterday morning participated in the Roundtable Session: The Wisdom Behind COVID-19 in conjunction with World Children’s Day 2021 celebration held virtually and on the Brunei Youth Council’s YouTube channel.

Participating in the session was Yang Berhormat Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council. The roundtable discussion aimed to produce ideas and share new views among children, parents, teachers and the public about the new normals that will be faced either at school, workplace and at home. The session also instils spirituality in every child, parent, teacher and the public in order to achieve self-stability with various positive activities. The session also emphasised on how to raise awareness on mental health care aspects and strengthen the bonds of relation between family, friends and teachers in forming better communication especially with the advent of technological and mass media innovations. The session was organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development, JAPEM in collaboration with the Brunei Youth Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei