Ten thousand units of Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Kits have arrived in the country from Bangkok, Thailand, 3rd December.

The donations were received by Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health from Mr. Marc Porter, Acting Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in the country. The presentation was held today at the Brunei International Airport Cargo Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei