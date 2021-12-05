Darussalam Enterprise, DARe, received the ASEAN Outstanding Engineering Achievement Project Award for the Pulau Muara Besar, PMB, Bridge Project during the 39th Conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations, CAFEO 39, held virtually on 3rd December, at the International Convention Centre, Berakas. The annual CAFEO this time around was hosted by Institution of Surveyors, Engineers and Architects, PUJA Brunei.

The award was presented by Engineer Haji Mohammad Zin bin Salleh, President of PUJA and Chair of CAFEO 39, and received by Javed Ahmad, Darussalam Enterprise’s Chief Executive Officer. This award is a recognition that the PMB Bridge Project is identified as one of the outstanding engineering achievements within ASEAN as it demonstrates outstanding engineering skills which has made a significant contribution to the engineering progress and the quality of life in the ASEAN region. Various innovative technology was incorporated into the design and construction of the bridge. The 2.68 kilometre PMB Bridge Project carrying utility services including power, water, and telecommunication was completed in May 2018.

Source: Radio Television Brunei