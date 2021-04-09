The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Department of Mosque Affairs and Mosque Youths held the Wira Fajar Belia Programme for the Mass Fardhu Subuh Prayer. The programme was held at the RPN Kampung Rataie Mosque in the Temburong District.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister Of Culture, Youth And Sports. A dawn talk titled ‘Belia Menghidupkan Bulan Ramadhan’ was also held. Over 300 people attended the function. The Programme aimed to educate youths to perform mass prayers at the mosque and provide exposure to youths to fill in religious activities at the mosque. Apart from Temburong District, the programme is also extended to other districts.

Source: Radio Television Brunei