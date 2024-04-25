ATI and DP World Set to Transform Cavite Economic Zone into Premier Global Facility

MANILA — Asian Terminal, Inc. (ATI) and Dubai-based logistics giant DP World inaugurated the Tanza Container Terminal Inc. (TCTI) on Thursday, aiming to develop it into a leading smart economic zone.

According to Philippines News Agency, the facility, situated in the MetroCas Industrial Estates - Special Economic Zone in Tanza, Cavite, includes a modern container yard, docking facilities, and is equipped with advanced logistics technology. The terminal is designed to enhance the efficiency of container transfers to Manila South Harbor, easing regional traffic.

The TCTI, representing a PHP2 billion investment, is expected to handle an annual throughput of 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with a static capacity of 2,500 TEUs. MetroCas Properties, Inc., the developer of the ecozone, envisions it as a self-sustaining area with a port facility and a township project. PEZA and MetroCas aim to invest an additional PHP500 million in the development, highlighting their commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation within the region.