Legislator Urges Effective Implementation of Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act

MANILA — Representative Bernadette Herrera of the Bagong Henerasyon Party-list called for the rigorous implementation of the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act during a press conference on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, single parents, particularly those earning minimum wage or less, are struggling with accessing new benefits such as a PHP1,000 monthly subsidy and VAT exemptions stipulated under Republic Act 11861. Reports indicate that bureaucratic challenges and lack of awareness among service providers are significant barriers.

Herrera highlighted the discrimination faced by solo parents and the confusion surrounding the acquisition of Solo Parent IDs. She has introduced House Resolution 1681, which urges House Committees to ensure the law is fully funded and effectively implemented. Additionally, Herrera is advocating for broader support measures, including telecommuting options and childminding centers, to aid solo parents in balancing work and family responsibilities. The resolution aims to enhance public understanding of the law’s benefits and ensure that the needs of solo parents are continually addressed by legislative oversight.