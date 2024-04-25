Digital Aid Distribution for Farmers Piloted in Apayao

BAGUIO CITY — On Wednesday, 1,021 farmers in Apayao province received their Intervention Monitoring Cards (IMCs), a new digital method for distributing agricultural aid, with farmers in Kalinga set to follow on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Assistant Director for Operations at the Department of Agriculture-CAR, the region was chosen to pilot this digital system, which also incorporates third-party vendors for agricultural inputs like seeds and fertilizers. This initiative is part of the Department of Agriculture’s broader effort to digitalize aid distribution to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

The IMC allows farmers to directly receive assistance onto their cards and purchase necessary supplies from accredited merchants, ensuring they receive appropriate and preferred products. This system not only streamlines the procurement process for the Department of Agriculture by eliminating several logistical costs but also empowers farmers with choices in their agricultural needs. This initiative represents a significant step in the Department of Agriculture's move towards a more digital and science-driven approach to agricultural aid.