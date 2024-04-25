Photojournalist’s Stolen Equipment Sparks Inter-Agency Effort in Cavite

MANILA — The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) facilitated the recovery of a freelance photojournalist’s equipment that was illegally confiscated by private security guards in Silang, Cavite.

According to Philippines News Agency, Jose Monsieur Santos, a correspondent for One PH, reported the seizure of his camera and other gear during a late-night coverage of a demolition on April 20. Despite identifying himself as press, his items were not returned, prompting him to seek help from the Task Force.

Following Santos’s request, PTFoMS Executive Director Paul Gutierrez engaged local police and Mayor Alston Kevin Anarna’s office to retrieve the equipment. Although initial recovery efforts were partially successful, Santos, advised by his lawyer, declined to accept the incomplete return. Plans are underway to file criminal charges against Jarton Security Agency for theft. Meanwhile, local authorities have committed to assisting Santos further, emphasizing the government's role in protecting media rights.