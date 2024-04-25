Pangasinan Irrigated Lands Yield High Despite El Niño, Reports NIA

ROSALES — Despite the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, the National Irrigation Administration reported that irrigated farmlands in Pangasinan have achieved good harvests. Engineer John Molano, Division Manager at NIA-Pangasinan Irrigation Management Office, stated on Thursday that water irrigation targets were surpassed during this year's dry cropping season, with areas expanding from 41,515 hectares to 46,024 hectares. Even areas identified as vulnerable achieved successful harvests, contributing to an estimated 6.6 million metric tons of crops.

According to Philippines News Agency, Molano credited the success to effective program planning, constant monitoring, and the strategic distribution of resources like water pumps. The administration also utilized a significant portion of its PHP1 billion budget for solar water irrigation systems, enhancing irrigation efficiency across the province. Looking forward, the NIA is preparing for the upcoming wet cropping season with plans for system management coordination meetings to ensure continued agricultural productivity.