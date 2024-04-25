Ilocos Norte Farmers and Fishers Receive PHP40.7 Million in Agricultural Aid

LAOAG CITY — The Department of Agriculture and the provincial government of Ilocos Norte distributed PHP40.7 million worth of agricultural inputs and equipment to local farmers and fishers on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, 949 individual farmers and 26 farmer associations benefited from this initiative. The aid included organic and inorganic fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, insecticides, various agri-machinery, and seeds under the "Agri ka Dito!" program. Additionally, cash incentives and livestock were provided through various subsidy programs to support the farming and fishing communities.

The distribution also included significant support under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, which provided farm machinery to enhance agricultural productivity. Farmers like Dominador Ignacio expressed gratitude, noting the impact of these resources on food security through community gardens. Rodrigo Sadian, a local farmer, highlighted the efficient request and distribution process for necessary equipment like water hoses, further illustrating the program's reach and effectiveness in bolstering local agriculture.