Senator Gatchalian Considers Mobile Phone Ban in Schools to Promote Reading

MANILA — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is contemplating a legislative measure to ban the use of mobile phones by students in elementary and senior high schools during classroom hours. During the Kapihan sa Senado media forum on Thursday, Gatchalian expressed concerns that excessive cellphone use in classrooms is detracting from educational activities like reading and social interactions among students. The proposed bill aims to curb this trend by enforcing a ban on mobile devices during school hours to encourage more traditional learning and communication methods.

According to Philippines News Agency, In addition to the phone ban, Gatchalian is advancing the National Reading Month Act, Senate Bill No. 475, which would designate November as National Reading Month. This initiative seeks to foster a reading culture in schools and communities by providing free access to educational resources, organizing book fairs, and offering discounts on reading materials during the month. The Department of Education would coordinate these activities, aiming to enhance reading proficiency among Filipino students, which has been a concern highlighted by international assessments.