First Lady Initiates Construction of Advanced Medical Facility in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY — First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos led the groundbreaking ceremony for the West Visayas State University Medical Center’s new 15-story medical arts and multi-specialty building on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the project is a significant part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s legacy, aiming to enhance healthcare education and delivery across the Visayas and Mindanao regions. This initiative aligns with the administration's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in the Philippines.

The new facility, which covers a total area of 42,951 square meters, is budgeted at PHP3.2 billion, with PHP500 million already released for the current fiscal year. The building will feature 10 state-of-the-art operating rooms and a 360-bed capacity that includes wards, private rooms, and intensive care units. Plans for a helipad on the roof are also underway to facilitate emergency medical operations. The development represents a collaboration among various government officials, reflecting a concerted effort to advance national health objectives.