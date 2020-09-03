The YDC Lights ON programme was a platform for youths in particular the former trainees of the Youth Development Centre, YDC, who wish to venture into entrepreneurship to obtain GRANTS provided by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports in order to start up a business. The programme which ran for two months starting last July, ended yesterday afternoon with a Certificate Presentation Ceremony.

The certificates were presented by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The programme held for the second time was organised by the YDC and coordinated by 2 entrepreneurial teaching staff at the centre. The programme was also supported by Mavens Hive, Live Wire and DARe, sharing knowledge and as guest teaching staff to ensure that the participants gain full knowledge in entrepreneurship. The programme aimed to give opportunities to participants in answering the government’s call to make entrepreneurship as a source of income, training the participants’ mind to be creative, innovative and competitive in overcoming any entrepreneurial challenges.

Source: Radio Television Brunei