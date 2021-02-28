​Various activities were held in conjunction with the World Cancer Day that is celebrated on every 4th of February. Yesterday morning, the Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, PJSC held the World Cancer Day Weekend Event at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex.

In attendance were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy as Chairman of PJSC, and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health as Deputy Chairman of PJSC, as well as other Cabinet Ministers.

The event included a 2-kilometre trishaw expedition bearing the campaign message of ‘I Am and I Will’. This year marks the third and final year of the year of the campaign. The ‘I Am And I Will’ theme is a call to action and a reminder that the enduring power of cooperation and collective actions matter for a healthier, brighter world without cancer.

The event continued with the presentation of certificates to event sponsors and partners. The World Cancer Day Weekend also include an artwork showcase by cancer patients and cancer survivors in collaboration with The Rainforest Gallery.

Apart from raising the public’s awareness on cancer, such an event also provided an opportunity for the public to meet PJSC’s cancer experts and staffs to learn more on cancer, debunk myths and alleviate the fear of early detection and its treatment.

The month of February is the awareness month aimed to raise the public’s awareness on cancer and its prevention, early detection, screening as well as treatment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei