No. 3 Glass Wine Brand in U.S.* Partners with MLB in its First League-Wide Deal

LODI, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Wines and Major League Baseball today announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement making Woodbridge Wines the Official Wine of MLB. The new partnership brings together two iconic American brands recognized for their pioneering spirit and legendary figures, and marks the first time Woodbridge Wines has partnered with a U.S. sports league. The number-three glass wine brand in the United States* will support the partnership nationally and regionally through MLB Club partnerships with the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds, and a 360-marketing plan, and will introduce packaging featuring MLB marks on select Woodbridge Wines in 2021.

On a national scale, Woodbridge Wines will promote new creative for its “From One For All” campaign with TV advertisements running during MLB games on MLB Network, ESPN and other national broadcast partners. Building on this successful campaign, Woodbridge Wines will also introduce a special MLB tagline, ‘A Legendary Wine for a Legendary Game,’ which will be featured in point of sale, advertising and retail executions, as well as highlighted through integrated branding across MLB Network. Woodbridge Wines will also have a presence at marquee events including All-Star Week and the World Series.

Locally, Woodbridge Wines will bring the excitement of the ballpark to life at retail locations across the country through unique baseball themed in-store merchandising and a national consumer sweepstakes offering a chance to win an unforgettable baseball experience. The brand will also amplify its presence with new specialty baseball-themed wine cocktails and through awareness generating digital campaigns, out-of-home and radio advertising.

“Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi and MLB are two widely respected, beloved brands with loyal fans and historical significance in American culture,” said Jaymie Schoenberg, Vice President of Marketing, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Wines. “At Woodbridge Wines, we remain committed to our founder Robert Mondavi’s vision of making quality California wines of exceptional value accessible to all. Similar to Woodbridge Wines’ legacy, baseball is rich in tradition and has become an American institution celebrated for bringing people together over a shared interest while delivering a high-quality experience. Through this partnership with MLB, we are excited to bring our existing fans a unique new way to enjoy Woodbridge Wines while taking in their favorite pastime, as well as introduce new baseball lovers to our award-winning portfolio.”

With 40 years of history dedicated to making quality wines for everyday enjoyment, Woodbridge Wines founder Robert Mondavi helped establish California’s reputation for quality winemaking on a global scale and encouraged a growing wine culture in the U.S. by creating a wine for all people. Woodbridge Wines is excited to bring Robert Mondavi’s pioneering spirit and “From One For All” mentality to baseball by becoming the Official Wine of MLB.

“Partnering with Woodbridge Wines, such a well-respected company and leader in its space, provides MLB and our millions of fans a variety of unique opportunities,” said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Business & Sales. “We look forward to working with the Woodbridge team on the development and execution of a range of engaging marketing activations throughout our partnership.”

About Woodbridge

Robert Mondavi founded Woodbridge Winery near his childhood home in Lodi, California to make quality wines accessible to wine lovers across the world to enjoy as part of daily life. Mr. Mondavi’s pioneering vision for Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi has raised the standard for everyday wines in America, and has made Woodbridge one of the most beloved wines in the U.S. The trusted heritage and quality of Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi ensures you don’t need to spend more for great wine and the diverse portfolio of classic wines marked by bright fruit flavors made to complement food means there is something for everyone. For more about Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, including food and wine pairings and recipes ideas, please visit www.WoodbridgeWines.com .

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .