Latest information on wedding services can be obtained at the ‘SIMPLY SAYANG WEDDING FAYRE, THE WEDDING 2021’ which is being held for three days starting yesterday afternoon at the Terindak D’Seni in the capital.

The wedding fair was officiated by Datin Nurhayana Janis binti Abdullah Lim, wife of the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The wedding fair organised by SIMPLY SAYANG EVENT MANAGEMENT aimed to promote the latest collection of SIMPLY SAYANG ENTERPRISE, namely the Hall DIAS and House DIAS. It was also participated by others local wedding service providers. The fair is open to the public until this Sunday from 10 in the morning to 10 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei