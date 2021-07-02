As Muslims, the ruling on believing in Kiamat or the Day of Resurrection is obligatory as it is one of Rukun Iman or Pillars of Faith. The Day of Resurrection will definitely take place, although it is not known to us except to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. The Day of Resurrection is one of the five unseen things that are kept secret by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. On the Day of Judgment, all human being will be gathered in the field of Mahsyar to be accounted and judged and will receive a just rewards according to the deeds they performed while in the world. These matters were among those touched in today’s Friday sermon entitled, ‘Percaya Pada Hari Kiamat’ or ‘Believe In The Day Of Resurrection’.

The Sermon also shared on minor and major signs of the Day of Resurrection. Among the major signs are time passes quickly, the occurrence of earthquake, emergence of trials and abundance of killings. While major signs include the emergence of smoke, appearance of Dajjal, the sun rising from West and the descent of Prophet Isa. In the Sermon also explained, Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala with His mercy and love has shown us the signs of doomsday, so that the sinners can repent and those who believe and are pious can always improve their deeds of worship and also good deeds. Muslims are therefore urged to always strive to increase faith and piety, and not to be negligent and preoccupied with worldly affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei