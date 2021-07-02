No new COVID-19 case was reported. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that total cases remain at 261. Meanwhile, two recovered cases was recorded today while 8 active cases are treated at the National Isolation Centre.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, with the total number of imported cases since the last one is 120.

696 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; while 20,964 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

588 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 141,745.

Source: Radio Television Brunei