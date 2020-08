Several areas in the Brunei Muara district will experienced low water pressure commencing at 10 in the evening.

Wednesday, 5 August 2020

10.00 pm – 2.00 am

Areas: Kampung Mata-Mata,Jalan Gadong until Simpang Kampung Mata-Mata, Kampung Jangsak, Baitul Athirah, Rimba Indigenous Land Scheme and the surrounding areas

Disruption due to the installation of the 300mm flow metre on the Dadap tank.

Source: Radio Television Brunei