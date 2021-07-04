The voting and election of Village Head is vital as the job holder acts as a bilateral intermediate between the government and village residents, as well as to look after the benefits and well-being of the village residents. The voting and election of Kampung Putat, Mukim Lumapas Village Head candidate was held yesterday morning at Putat Primary School.

Present was Awang Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, Brunei Muara District Officer. The sole candidate was Awang Zainol bin Haji Mohamed. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei