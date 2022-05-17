VistaJet for Art

VistaJet announces its global partnership with Frieze Art Fairs

New York, May 16, 2022: Ahead of the upcoming 2022 edition of Frieze New York, VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announces its new global partnership with Frieze Art Fairs.

With over 80% of VistaJet’s Members sharing a passion for art, today marks the beginning of a series of incredible opportunities for VistaJet Members to connect with art in the most exclusive ways.

The World’s Highest ‘Viewing Room in the Sky’

Frieze New York is set to bring together over 65 of the world’s major galleries to exhibit ambitious solo, group, and themed presentations from groundbreaking artists. As a world-first, VistaJet Program Members can get first look at the Frieze Viewing Room — five days prior to the opening of the art fair at The Shed in New York — from 40,000 feet in the sky, anywhere in the world.

Accessible across a fleet of iconic silver and red aircraft, Members will be able to enter the Viewing Room from the comfort of their seat, unlocking the most cutting-edge and immersive technology to preview, select and acquire art from the world’s leading galleries.

To accompany Members throughout their exclusive art journey, a Frieze curator will also be available to virtually chaperon them into their initial exploration, featuring highlights from the show and unmissable pieces.

VIP Access to All Fairs

To welcome VistaJet global guests, Members can request VIP access* to the leading international Frieze Fairs, including New York (May 18-22), Seoul (September 2-5), London (October 12-16), and Los Angeles (dates to be announced).

Exclusive Members-Only Events

In collaboration with Frieze, VistaJet will be hosting a number of art activation events throughout the year, enabling its passionate Members to connect in person with like-minded artists, collectors, curators, and art patrons from around the world.

Megan Leckie, Global Head of VIP at Frieze said: “Frieze is delighted to announce its new VIP partnership with VistaJet and open the door to its Members. Debuting on the occasion of Frieze New York 2022, the collaboration will bring the best in contemporary art to VistaJet audiences across the globe, creating yet another incredible way to connect with art.”

Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman at VistaJet added: “We believe this partnership will allow our Members to pursue their passion for art in the simplest way – anytime and anywhere. Frieze Fairs are ultimately about connecting world-leading international galleries with the most renowned global collectors, and we are excited to create yet another innovative service for our clients through our partners in excellence.”

For more information please visit: vistajet.com/art

*subject to availability

Information

VistaJet | press@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 80 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

About Frieze

Frieze is the world’s leading platform for modern and contemporary art for scholars, connoisseurs, collectors, and the general public alike. Bringing together the world’s leading galleries to showcase ambitious solo, group and themed presentations by pioneering artists offers the opportunity to not only discover up-and-coming talent, but also engage with some of art history’s most important figures. Celebrating the creative spirit of each of the cities they show in, the fairs will see a strong representation from a plethora of unique galleries and spaces.

Frieze comprises three magazines – frieze, Frieze Masters Magazine and Frieze Week – and five international art fairs – Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York, Frieze Los Angeles and Frieze Seoul (launching September 2022). Additionally, in October 2021, Frieze launched No.9 Cork Street, a hub for visiting international galleries in the heart of Mayfair, London. Frieze is part of the IMG network

