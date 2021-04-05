The Brunei Wargamas Association this morning made a visit to the One Village One Product, 1K1P, project at Temburong District.

60 members of the association participated in the visit at Mukim Bokok Community Hall. Various products and handicraft were showcased during the 1K1P exhibition arranged by the Senior Citizens Activity Centre under the Mukim and Village Consultative Council. The delegation also made a visit to Kampung Amo ‘B’ Longhouse. According to Pengiran Haji Chuchu bin Pengiran Haji Wahab, member of the Brunei Wargamas Association, the visit among others is to learn any acitivities that have been carried out by the members of the Senior Citizen Activity Centre in the Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei