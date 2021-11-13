Following a message that went viral via WhatsApp on a group going house to house as officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct the upcoming census, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that the statement is FALSE.

The Ministry is working with relevant enforcement agencies to take action against certain parties or individuals who are related to this matter. The public is advised not to be easily deceived by information that is spread via social media applications without verifying its authenticity first.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also urged the public to stop spreading the message, as spreading false information can be charged in court under Section 34 of the Public Order Act, Chapter 148, where a fine of $3,000 and imprisonment up to 3 years will be imposed if found guilty.

Source: Radio Television Brunei