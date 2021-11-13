The Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF foiled serial thefts and break-ins that involve local and permanent resident suspects.

The 7 suspects including a woman, aged between 17 and 42. With the arrest, the RBPF solved 5 investigation papers reported at the areas of Lumut/Sungai Liang National Housing Scheme. The police also seized a number of items including electronics, chainsaw, and a pressure washer.

All suspects underwent the COVID-19 swab test and the results came out negative. 2 of the suspects are still under investigation, while 5 others are sent to the Quarantine Centre to undergo a 2-week quarantine prior to further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei