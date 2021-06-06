Awareness in maintaining and preserving cultural heritage as a national treasure, must be instilled among the society, especially the young generation. Yesterday morning, Kampung Ukong Consultative Council through the Youth Bureau held a festival in conjunction with the Adau Gayoh Youth Celebration and Kampung Ukong sales activity.

The festival was launched by Awang Haji Haizul Rizal bin Haji Yahya, Acting Assistant Tutong District Officer. The Adau Gayoh Festival is an annual celebration held every 1st of May. The festival was included a number of Dusun ethnic art and cultural performances by the Kampung Ukong youth. Also held were sales of handicrafts from the village products, educational elements for youths as well as exhibitions and animal shows including stalls to help generate the economy of the villagers. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei