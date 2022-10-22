Working Papers Presentation

The Islamic intellectual development that occurred specifically in the mid-20s era, and the reality as well as challenges of Social Science Education in the country’s education system were among those discussed at the International Seminar on Education and Social Science, 2nd October morning.

Professor Doctor Khairudin Al-Junied from Universiti Brunei Darussalam while presenting the main paper One titled ‘Muslim Intellectuals in Southern Asia and the Future of the Ummah’, said the emergence of Islamic scholars in the mid-20s era known as the era of ‘Networked Islam’ contribute to the formation of Islamic thinking in the Region. They helped combat the effects of influence from other ideologies including secularism.

Meanwhile, Doctor Awang Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers Universiti College, KUPU SB, in his presentation explained that Social Science Education plays a role in shaping and developing the nation through understanding the history and origin of the nation as well as further shaping the nation’s civilization. The matter, he said, is in line with the 21st Century National Education system which is a holistic Education system.

In the meantime, empowering the student community by making Islamic Education a core to share knowledge and moving towards a community with high integrity and identity was among the resolution of the International Seminar on Education and Social Science 2022. The seminar solution was presented on the afternoon of the same day, by Associate Professor Dr Muhd Zahiri bin Awang Mat, Co-Chair of the Seminar.

Source: Radio Television Brunei