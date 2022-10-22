Brunei Darussalam Berselawat Programme Closing Ceremony

The Youth Transformation Community Club, KKBT in collaboration with the Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports held the Closing of the ‘Brunei Darussalam Berselawat’ Programme in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul Celebration. The function took place on 21st October late afternoon, at Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis, Madang.

Present was Pengiran Haji Rosli bin Pengiran Haji Halus, Director for Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Joined by over 500 congregants, the ceremony included a Premier Selawat and religious talk titled ‘Kami Rindu, Ya Rasullulah’ delivered by Awang Mohammed Khairul Mu’az bin Haji Sibodaud, Certified Speaker from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council. Among the things shared were the advantages reciting selawat to Rasulullah, as well as his struggle in Mecca and Medina with his companions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei