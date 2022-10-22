In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022, the Brunei Cancer Centre, Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre with the cooperation of the Ministry of Health, organised a Breast Cancer Forum for the community in the Belait District. It was held at the Lecture Hall, Seria Energy Lab, 22nd October morning.

The forum among others focused on raising awareness on breast cancer and actions taken to prevent and reduce the effects of cancer. This year’s campaign carries the theme, ‘Think pink take action’, which is the Brunei Cancer Centre’s continuous commitment in creating awareness on breast cancer, providing support to all parties including patients and honouring those who have passed away due to the disease.

Source: Radio Television Brunei