Vice President Sara Duterte Honors ‘Modern-Day Heroes’ on Labor Day

MANILA - Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte praised the contributions and commitment of what she termed 'modern-day heroes' during her Labor Day address. The Vice President recognized the essential roles played by workers across various sectors in the Philippines, emphasizing their crucial part in the nation's progress.

According to Philippines News Agency, Duterte specifically acknowledged the hard work and dedication of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), medical staff, security personnel, community workers, teachers, and all other public and private sector employees. She heralded these individuals as the true heroes of contemporary times, expressing gratitude for their daily efforts which she noted as vital to the country’s development.

Furthermore, in a recent move to support educational workers, Duterte approved the rationalization of workload for public school teachers. Department Order No. 5, issued two days before Labor Day, now allows teachers to allocate up to six hours for classroom teaching, with the remaining two hours dedicated to ancillary tasks that can be performed on or off school premises. This order is part of broader efforts to enhance the teaching environment by reducing administrative burdens previously shouldered by educators, aiming to improve both the quality of teaching and educational outcomes.