DOH Ilocos Advocates DASH Diet to Combat Hypertension

Ilocos Region - The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in the Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) has begun advocating the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet as a method to prevent and manage hypertension. This recommendation was emphasized in a statement released by DOH-CHD-1 on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DASH diet focuses on the intake of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, along with fat-free or low-fat dairy, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, and vegetable oils. It also advises limiting saturated fats and sugary drinks. The diet aims to provide a balanced nutritional intake without requiring specialized food preparation. It is rich in potassium, magnesium, fiber, and antioxidants, which are essential for managing blood pressure levels effectively.

Dr. Rheuel Bobis, a medical officer at DOH-CHD-1, during a phone interview, highlighted that the DASH diet is endorsed in the Clinical Practice Guideline for Hypertension. This diet is especially beneficial for patients with hypertension who do not have renal insufficiency, featuring low sodium and high dietary potassium. It emphasizes consuming fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy, and recommends reducing the intake of red and processed meats, and high-sugar or high-sodium foods.

Ilocos Sur Medical Center Chief Angel Trinidad stressed the importance of dietary management in preventing cardiovascular diseases, which are now impacting younger populations, including children as young as 12 years. Trinidad pointed out that hypertension often goes unnoticed until it is formally diagnosed, underscoring the importance of preparing healthy meals at home and avoiding processed and fast foods.

Furthermore, the Clinical Practice Guideline for Hypertension outlines that lifestyle modifications are crucial in managing hypertension. Recommendations include regular aerobic and resistance exercises, moderated alcohol intake, significant weight loss, and smoking cessation. These lifestyle choices are considered the primary defense against hypertension and enhance the effectiveness of any prescribed antihypertensive medications.

Statistics from 2023 indicate the prevalence of hypertension in the region: La Union with 23,950 cases, Ilocos Norte with 18,896, Ilocos Sur with 40,755, and Pangasinan with 40,033 cases.