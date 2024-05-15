Philippine Lawmakers Debate the Regulation of Social Media to Balance Freedom and Oversight

Manila - In recent statements, members of the Philippine House of Representatives underscored the complexities involved in regulating social media content, stressing the need to balance regulatory oversight with the preservation of free speech. The discussion emerged amid calls from the Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas Inc. (KSMBPI) for the establishment of a national regulatory board.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, the proposal to regulate social media has been a recurring topic. The KSMBPI has requested that Congress work on legislation to oversee social media content, while also suggesting that Malacañang draft an interim executive order to establish a regulatory board until formal laws can be passed. Almario highlighted the global challenge of regulating social media without infringing on freedom of expression and information, noting the fine line between necessary oversight and constitutional rights.

House Deputy Majority Leader and Tingog Party-list Representative Jude Acidre expressed similar concerns, emphasizing the delicate balance required in regulating online spaces. He proposed focusing on implementing safeguards, such as age restrictions and verification processes to combat anonymity in cybercrimes. Acidre also advocated for the promotion of digital citizenship to educate and encourage responsible social media use.

Almario further mentioned the need for measures to ensure the authenticity of information, particularly to combat the spread of fake news and deepfakes. He suggested that requiring verified accounts on social media, akin to the SIM Card Registration Act, could be a model to follow. Such measures would involve collaboration with national agencies including the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), cybersecurity agencies, and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

Lanao del Norte 2nd District Representative Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo called for urgent and serious consideration of these issues in Congress, aiming to distinguish between free speech and public safety. He pointed out the dangers of misinformation that could potentially destabilize government or spread fear among the population, underscoring the need for clarity in identifying sources of such misinformation.