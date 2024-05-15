Negros Oriental Posts Over PHP1.6 Billion in Agricultural Losses Due to El Niño

NEGROS ORIENTAL—Agricultural losses in Negros Oriental due to the El Niño phenomenon have surpassed PHP1.6 billion, significantly impacting crops such as rice and corn. Emmanuel Caduyac, the chief of the Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO), reported on Wednesday that the damage also affected high-value crops, livestock, and fisheries. The province has suffered a loss of approximately 9,560 metric tons of production volume, and these figures are expected to rise as additional data from local government units is gathered.

According to Philippines News Agency, Caduyac indicated that the losses are expected to increase as further updates and consolidation from other municipalities are still pending. In response to the ongoing crisis, the provincial government has initiated measures to aid recovery, including the distribution of tractors to the affected local government units and farmers' associations. These efforts aim to rehabilitate the approximately 4,900 hectares of agricultural land damaged by the drought, of which 1,410 hectares are beyond recovery.

The PAO has already distributed 23 tractors of 50 horsepower and 30 tractors of 90 horsepower, acquired through the province's supplemental funds for a combined total of PHP95 million. Moreover, over 7,000 farmers and fisherfolk affected by the drought are slated to receive 25 kilos of rice each, funded by the provincial government's Quick Response Fund. While the distribution date for the rice has not been set due to ongoing procurement processes, the province is also finalizing the acquisition of four ramp pumps to enhance irrigation efforts.

Negros Oriental has been declared under a state of calamity as the local state weather bureau forecasts the drought conditions to persist until June.