UNICEF Director Raises Alarm Over UN Staff Casualties in Gaza

GAZA—Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), voiced concerns on Tuesday regarding the safety of humanitarian workers in Gaza following the recent killing and injury of UN personnel. A UN staff member was killed and another was wounded near Rafah as their vehicle was attacked while en route to the European Hospital in southern Gaza. This incident underscores the ongoing risks faced by those operating in conflict zones.

According to Philippines News Agency, more than 190 UN workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip. She emphasized the necessity of protecting humanitarian workers alongside those they serve. Following the incident, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, informed reporters that a fact-finding panel has been established to investigate the attack. He noted that it is still early in the investigation, but preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle was struck by a weapon from behind.

Haq revealed that the deceased staff member was from India and the injured colleague from Jordan. He also mentioned that this was the first international casualty reported in Gaza since the conflict escalated on October 7. The details of the incident are still being verified in coordination with the Israeli Defense Forces.