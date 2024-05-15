Philippine National Police Enhances Cybersecurity After System Breach

Quezon City - The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified cybersecurity protocols across all units following a recent hacking attempt targeting its logistics data system. This initiative aims to fortify the force's online systems against potential threats.

According to Philippines News Agency, PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil issued a directive requiring not only the Directorate for Logistics but all units with data systems to bolster their cybersecurity measures. The move was prompted by an attempted breach detected on Monday in the police's logistics data information and management system. Fajardo noted that while the system is operational according to initial assessments, it remains offline as the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) conducts further evaluations and implements measures to mitigate any damage from the breach.

Fajardo also mentioned that it is currently unclear whether any data were compromised as a result of the incident. The PNP's IT experts are engaged in extracting information and performing digital forensics on the server logs to identify the breach's origin and extent.