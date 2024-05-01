King Charles Resumes Public Duties After Cancer Treatment

LONDON - King Charles returned to public duties on Tuesday, nearly three months after receiving a cancer diagnosis. His reappearance was marked by a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London, alongside Queen Camilla. During this visit, he was announced as the new patron of Cancer Research UK.

According to Philippines News Agency, the visit involved interactions with medical specialists and patients at the center, signaling the start of several scheduled public engagements for the King. In early February, following his diagnosis, Charles, aged 75, began outpatient treatment supervised by a specialist medical team.